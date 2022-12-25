ABCMETA 24-Hour Volume Reaches $12,420.62 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $35.35 million and approximately $12,420.62 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014500 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00037213 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00040894 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005916 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00226821 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00035561 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $11,889.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

