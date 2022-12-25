ABCMETA Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $35.38 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $35.38 million and $12,435.26 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014490 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00037199 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040619 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005924 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020125 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00226504 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00035561 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $11,889.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

