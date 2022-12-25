ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $34.81 million and $12,426.68 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00035561 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $11,889.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

