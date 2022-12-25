Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 3.7% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, jvl associates llc raised its stake in Accenture by 1.0% during the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $266.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

