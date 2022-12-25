Achain (ACT) Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, Achain has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $160,554.88 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007557 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00026735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000325 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004721 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004539 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005052 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.