ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Boosts Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Howard Hughes makes up approximately 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HHC. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,430.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of HHC stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.76. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Howard Hughes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HHC shares. TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howard Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 1,560,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $109,214,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,180,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,625,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,214,397 shares of company stock valued at $158,527,151. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.