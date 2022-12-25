ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 1,116.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,937 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for 0.7% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 0.37% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $14,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 252,450.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $99.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.76 and a 200-day moving average of $99.78. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.56 and a 12-month high of $100.06.

