aelf (ELF) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.18 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. aelf has a total market cap of $79.18 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, aelf has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007558 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00026733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004724 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007673 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000053 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,339,629 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.