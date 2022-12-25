AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives $3.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIBRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AIB Group from €3.70 ($3.94) to €4.20 ($4.47) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AIB Group from €3.40 ($3.62) to €3.80 ($4.04) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.60 ($3.83) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AIB Group from €3.80 ($4.04) to €4.00 ($4.26) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.40) to €3.80 ($4.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

AIB Group Stock Performance

AIB Group stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. AIB Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

