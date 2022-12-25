Aion Price Reaches $0.0269 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $13.50 million and $577,895.61 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00115182 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00188481 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00047385 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00053128 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000330 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

