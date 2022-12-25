Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.0% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.9% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $85.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,057,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,899,956. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.58 and a twelve month high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $263,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,360.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 813,272 shares of company stock valued at $84,654,298. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

