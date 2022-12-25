Aleph Zero Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $173.26 Million (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Aleph Zero has a total market capitalization of $173.26 million and $836,675.95 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00005383 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 191,474,843 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

