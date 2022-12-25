Algorand Trading Down 14.1% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.17 billion and $29.78 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00069085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00053233 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000354 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001705 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022247 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000212 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,358,956,420 coins and its circulating supply is 7,136,758,291 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

