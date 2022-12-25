Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given a C$65.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

CSFB set a C$65.00 price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$68.12.

TSE:ATD opened at C$59.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.73. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$45.23 and a 12 month high of C$63.54.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.70 billion. Analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.9200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

