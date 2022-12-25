Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.24. 6,759,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,034,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.47. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

