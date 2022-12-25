American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Increased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $212.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.48. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The stock has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.81.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

