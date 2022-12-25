Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $263.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.73 and a 200-day moving average of $253.16. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

