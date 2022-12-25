Amp Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $118.97 Million (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, Amp has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Amp token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amp has a total market capitalization of $118.97 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002589 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $851.33 or 0.05066432 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00496833 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,946.50 or 0.29437603 BTC.
Amp Profile
Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.
