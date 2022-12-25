Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.43.

Amplitude Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.15. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $60.49.

Insider Activity

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.19 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 41.05%. Amplitude’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $196,983.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 987,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,016.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $196,983.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 987,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,016.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $27,387.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $272,878 over the last ninety days. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Amplitude by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 658.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Featured Articles

