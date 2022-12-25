Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $163.84 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a positive rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,127. Insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

