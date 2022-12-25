Analysts Set Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price at $239.43

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.43.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $188.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $285.38.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Autodesk by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.