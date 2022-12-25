Analysts Set Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Price Target at $40.00

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $31.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.94. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $231.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.71 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.80%. Analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 7.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 312,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Featured Stories

