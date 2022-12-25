Analysts Set Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) PT at $6.80

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

WEBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Weber from $6.25 to $8.05 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Weber to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Weber from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $8.05 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Weber alerts:

Weber Price Performance

NYSE WEBR opened at $8.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -0.01. Weber has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $13.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weber

Weber Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Weber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Weber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Weber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Weber by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, and pellet and electric grills; and accessories, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.