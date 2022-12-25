ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 101,489 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.35% of ANSYS worth $267,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $981,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $237.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.03. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $413.22.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $281.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.27.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

