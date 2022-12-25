Apollo Currency (APL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $967,327.33

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $10.48 million and $967,327.33 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00069175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00053339 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000981 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001711 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022277 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

