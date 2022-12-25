Aragon Price Up 16.1% This Week (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can now be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00012624 BTC on exchanges. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $91.74 million and $7.61 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002574 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $896.02 or 0.05318158 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.76 or 0.00497157 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,962.98 or 0.29456813 BTC.
Aragon Token Profile
Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org.
Aragon Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
