Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Barclays

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RCUS. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RCUS opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.70. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $45.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 18.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $77,582.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 13,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $401,072.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,173 shares in the company, valued at $7,446,819.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $77,582.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,584 shares in the company, valued at $878,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,313. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 27.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 10.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Further Reading

