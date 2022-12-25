Ark (ARK) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001538 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $43.89 million and $5.04 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00026770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000324 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004661 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004447 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004835 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 169,973,300 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

