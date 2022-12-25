Astar Price Reaches $0.0385 on Exchanges (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, Astar has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Astar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a total market capitalization of $59.78 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Astar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $868.90 or 0.05168924 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00500156 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,981.58 or 0.29634475 BTC.

Astar Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Astar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Astar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.