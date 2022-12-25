AVINOC (AVINOC) Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One AVINOC token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AVINOC has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. AVINOC has a market capitalization of $82.02 million and approximately $398,320.10 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AVINOC Profile

AVINOC was first traded on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

