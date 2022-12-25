Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.1% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

QQQ opened at $267.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.91 and a 200 day moving average of $289.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

