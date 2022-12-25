Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Buys 10,592 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 160.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $41.09 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.52 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.139 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

(Get Rating)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.