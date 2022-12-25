Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 787.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.39. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $88.97.

