Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $50.90 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average of $54.10.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

