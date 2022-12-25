Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Invests $263,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.59.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $50.20 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.