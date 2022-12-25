Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Sells 1,555 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 16,725.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 113,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 112,563 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.81 billion, a PE ratio of 214.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.97 and a 200 day moving average of $89.93. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $138.70.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.06.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

