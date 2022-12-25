Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Sells 3,170 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $110.86 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.78.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

