Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 575.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $65.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.55. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.