Balancer Market Cap Reaches $252.97 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $252.97 million and $4.55 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for about $5.47 or 0.00032383 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Balancer has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002550 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $886.37 or 0.05265272 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00498962 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.84 or 0.29563719 BTC.
About Balancer
Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 54,305,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,209,872 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
