Basic Attention Token Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $278.23 million and $9.47 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002541 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $886.37 or 0.05265272 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00498962 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.84 or 0.29563719 BTC.
About Basic Attention Token
Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,373,166 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars.
