Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beasley Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:BBGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $63.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBGI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

(Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.