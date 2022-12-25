Beldex Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $132.41 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0448 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $132.41 million and $2.10 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,220.82 or 0.07228292 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00030667 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00069505 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00053882 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000991 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001731 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007991 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

