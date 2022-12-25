Benchmark Trims Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Target Price to $17.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.89.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Cinemark

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.20 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cinemark will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $437,123.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,609 shares in the company, valued at $581,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cinemark by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Cinemark by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 926,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.