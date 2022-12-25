Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €44.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on 1COV. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($32.98) price target on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($50.00) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($59.57) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($43.62) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €36.33 ($38.65) on Thursday. Covestro has a 12-month low of €27.69 ($29.46) and a 12-month high of €58.00 ($61.70). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion and a PE ratio of 7.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.