Bitcoin Gold Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.07 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $227.22 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $12.97 or 0.00077150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00236119 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00053729 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003199 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

