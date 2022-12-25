BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BB. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.46.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BB opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $2,373,713.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,447,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,596,318.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $36,038.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,642 shares in the company, valued at $408,563.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $2,373,713.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,447,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,596,318.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 612,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,601 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its position in BlackBerry by 1.2% during the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 13,051,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,364,000 after buying an additional 149,245 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 18.2% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.