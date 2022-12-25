BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BB. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.46.
BlackBerry Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:BB opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.42.
Insider Transactions at BlackBerry
In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $2,373,713.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,447,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,596,318.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $36,038.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,642 shares in the company, valued at $408,563.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $2,373,713.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,447,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,596,318.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 612,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,601 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its position in BlackBerry by 1.2% during the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 13,051,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,364,000 after buying an additional 149,245 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 18.2% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.
