BNB Tops One Day Trading Volume of $294.27 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $243.38 or 0.01444930 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion and approximately $294.27 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BNB has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,965,769 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,965,897.2997248 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 245.04193643 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1161 active market(s) with $269,154,473.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
