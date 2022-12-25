Boxhill Technologies (LON:BOX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Boxhill Technologies PLC (LON:BOX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Boxhill Technologies shares last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 510,219 shares.

Boxhill Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.05.

Boxhill Technologies Company Profile

Boxhill Technologies Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides lottery administration and payment processing products and services in the United Kingdom. It provides lottery management services, including financial reconciliation and management, draw management, player communication, and prize provision services for society lotteries.

