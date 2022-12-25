Braintrust Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $72.17 Million (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Braintrust has a total market capitalization of $72.17 million and approximately $393,450.46 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Braintrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00005364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Braintrust has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $889.41 or 0.05300171 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.27 or 0.00496202 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,933.58 or 0.29400202 BTC.

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust’s launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Braintrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

