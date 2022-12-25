Brokerages Set Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target at $34.54

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.54.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKR. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.26 and a beta of 1.53. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

